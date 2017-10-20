Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

Two companies have revised their health insurance rates for the Montana marketplace after the president ended subsidies for low- to moderate-income policy holders under the Affordable Care Act.

Two companies have revised their health insurance rates for the Montana marketplace after the president ended subsidies for low- to moderate-income policy holders under the Affordable Care Act.

Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May.

Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May.

Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.

Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.

Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova

Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years. One of those erupti...