Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

Two companies have revised their health insurance rates for the Montana marketplace after the president ended subsidies for low- to moderate-income policy holders under the Affordable Care Act.
Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.
Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.
The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.
Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?
A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott. The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...
