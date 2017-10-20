UPDATE: Missing Billings boy found safe

UPDATE: We spoke with Billings Police, and Kasey Bailey has been found safe and is with his family.

Police say he stayed the night at a friend's house and didn't ask his parents for permission.

Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy.

They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m.

He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes.

He could be a on a gold and silver bike.

We spoke with Billings Police Sgt. Shane Shelden this morning. He says police officers across the city are on the lookout for Kasey. At this point, police do not suspect foul play. Sgt. Sheldon says Kasey is most likely with a friend.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.