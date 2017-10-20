Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all.

Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years. One of those eruptions was 2000 times as large as Mount St. Helens.

But experts say there is no evidence the supervolcano is going to erupt anytime soon.

Park Geologist Jefferson Hungerford said, “The chance of an eruption here at Yellowstone are miniscule.”

But, Hungerford has been getting a lot of calls recently, since a study from Arizona State University was publicized.

He said, “We do, we do, and its usually how that information is spun …different media outlets take on a different bent with that information.”

Yellowstone’s thermal features compelled Congress to create the world’s first national park in 1872. And the magma system that fuels those features excites scientists so much, that they bring in caravans of students to the park every summer.

Dr. Robert Smith has been studying Yellowstone’s Supervolcano for almost 60 years. In 2015, his published study revealed the magma pool underneath the park is bigger than previously thought.

Smith said it is, “Two point five times larger than we had originally imaged.”

Smith’s team used seismographs to map the magma body underneath Yellowstone’s volcano.

But, Arizona State University researchers looked at evidence from the Supervolcano’s last eruption 630,000 years ago. Geologist Dr. Christy Till says her student examined crystals from in fossilized ash from that eruption.

Till explained, “These crystals have zones like tree rings….the zones in the crystals tell us about the conditions in a magma chamber preceding an eruption.”

She went on to say, “What we see is that the magma chamber shows signs of activities starting decades before the eruption.”

Till said the point of their research was to help predict when there will be another Yellowstone eruption. But, there are no predictions now.

She explained, “So, there’s no signs of an eruption. You can all sleep well tonight. And know that when we do see signs, we’ll have plenty of time.”

Dr. Till and park geologist Hungerford both say Yellowstone’s Supervolcano my never erupt again.