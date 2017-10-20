Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

Posted: Updated:
Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova

Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all.

Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those eruptions was 2000 times as large as Mount St. Helens.

But experts say there is no evidence the supervolcano is going to erupt anytime soon. 

Park Geologist Jefferson Hungerford said, “The chance of an eruption here at Yellowstone are miniscule.”

But, Hungerford has been getting a lot of calls recently, since a study from Arizona State University was publicized.

He said, “We do, we do, and its usually how that information is spun …different media outlets take on a different bent with that information.”

Yellowstone’s thermal features compelled Congress to create the world’s first national park in 1872. And the magma system that fuels those features excites scientists so much, that they bring in caravans of students to the park every summer.

Dr. Robert Smith has been studying Yellowstone’s Supervolcano for almost 60 years. In  2015, his published study revealed the magma pool underneath the park is bigger than previously thought.

Smith said it is, “Two point five times larger than we had originally imaged.”

Smith’s team used seismographs to map the magma body underneath Yellowstone’s volcano.

But, Arizona State University researchers looked at evidence from the Supervolcano’s last eruption 630,000 years ago. Geologist Dr. Christy Till says her student examined crystals from in fossilized ash from that eruption.

Till explained, “These crystals have zones like tree rings….the zones in the crystals tell us about the conditions in a magma chamber preceding an eruption.”

She went on to say, “What  we see is that the magma chamber shows signs of activities starting decades before the eruption.”

Till said the point of their research was to help predict when there will be another Yellowstone eruption. But, there are no predictions now.

She explained, “So, there’s no signs of an eruption. You can all sleep well tonight.  And know that when we do see signs, we’ll have plenty of time.”

Dr. Till and park geologist Hungerford both say Yellowstone’s Supervolcano my never erupt again. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:08:19 GMT
    Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila ZinkovaSteam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...

  • What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:44:36 GMT

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

  • Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:07:29 GMT

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:08:19 GMT
    Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila ZinkovaSteam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...

  • What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:44:36 GMT

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

  • Hiker found dead at Mystic Lake identified

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:18:40 GMT

    A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott.  The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...

    A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott.  The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:08:19 GMT
    Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila ZinkovaSteam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...

  • NFL ratings down 7.5 percent compared to last year

    NFL ratings down 7.5 percent compared to last year

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-10-18 18:28:22 GMT

    New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.

    New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.

  • 3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

    3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:04:57 GMT

    A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

    A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

  • Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:07:29 GMT

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

  • Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:24:42 GMT

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

  • State of Emergency declared in Florida for Richard Spencer's speech

    State of Emergency declared in Florida for Richard Spencer's speech

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-10-19 15:34:06 GMT

    The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.

    The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.

  • What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:44:36 GMT

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

    Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

  • Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:08:19 GMT
    Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila ZinkovaSteam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...

  • UPDATE- Officers on 'leave', suspect in critical condition after Billings shooting

    UPDATE- Officers on 'leave', suspect in critical condition after Billings shooting

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:09:46 GMT

    BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North. 

    BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North. 

  • Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

    Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:56:00 GMT

    Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles. 

    Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles. 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Clues to Yellowstone's next possible supervolcano

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:08:19 GMT
    Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila ZinkovaSteam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...
    Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years.  One of those erupti...

  • Lava Mountain Fire 90 percent contained

    Lava Mountain Fire 90 percent contained

    Saturday, August 6 2016 3:17 AM EDT2016-08-06 07:17:08 GMT

    The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.

    The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.

  • Granite Creek area evacuations lifted; Cliff Creek Fire 84 percent contained

    Granite Creek area evacuations lifted; Cliff Creek Fire 84 percent contained

    Saturday, August 6 2016 3:06 AM EDT2016-08-06 07:06:47 GMT

    The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.

    The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.