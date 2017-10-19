What is Montana's favorite spooky movie?

Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October.

So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie? That would be The Witches from 1990.

The Witches is about a witch convention held in an England hotel. There the witches devise a plan to turn all children into mice. They experiment on one of the children in the hotel. That child, the hotel manager, and grandmother fight back against the witches.

Frontier Communications analyzed the Google Trends of every movie that is available to stream right now and determined each state's top spooky movie for kids.

They found that Montana's favorite spooky movie was The Witches while Wyoming's was Casper.

The study also found that Wyoming is especially captivated by spooky movies. Wyoming searched more than almost any other state for The Addams Family, The Witches, Casper, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

New Mexico and Utah also tend to love some spooky movies right along with Wyoming.

You can check every state's favorite spooky kids movie on the map.