Motel suspect shooting latest

The suspect of the officer-involved shooting at lazy kt motel from early Wednesday morning is still in the hospital, according to Billings police.

Wake Up Montana's David Kaplan has the latest developments on this story.

The status of the man with the shotgun who was shot by Billings police after he refused to put down his weapon is now "stabilized". That's according to lt. Lawrence with the Billings police department.

He says the suspect's identity is still not be released as of now. Detectives are continuing investigation. I reached out to Yellowstone county attorney Scott Twito about the possible charges the man is likely to face and have not heard back.

I drove by Lazy KT motel to get a sense of the scene, and everything is calm.

We'll continue to bring you the latest updates on this story as more developments come.