Social media post causes statewide outrage

Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?
Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott. The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...
EYNON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison. WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.
Billings police have notified local media outlets that the man shot by officers early Wednesday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Following the shooting today at Lazy KT motel, Billings police officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is just one of the few cases in the past two years where a situation escalates to shots being fired by police.
The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.
