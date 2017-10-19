Hiker found dead at Mystic Lake identified

Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?

Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott. The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...

A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott. The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...

The "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren" support group kicked off their monthly meeting on Thursday, October 19th at 6:30. The support group meets every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm at the Friendship House. October's meeting will offer updated resources from the state leaders training. Grandparents play a big role in the upbringing of their grandchildren, especially if they live in the home with them. 8 percent of grandparents share a household with a grandchild...