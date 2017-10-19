Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group starts

The "Grandparents Raising Grandchildren" support group kicked off their monthly meeting on Thursday, October 19th at 6:30.

The support group meets every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm at the Friendship House. October's meeting will offer updated resources from the state leaders training.

Grandparents play a big role in the upbringing of their grandchildren, especially if they live in the home with them.

8 percent of grandparents share a household with a grandchild and 2.7 million grandparents provide for the bulk of their grandchild's needs across the U.S.

In Montana, there are 6 thousand grandparents taking care of their grandchildren.

The support group helps grandparents and relatives caring for their grandchildren with the emotional toll it can take.

Jackie Rumph of the MSU Extension Services said sometimes all it takes is a little support.

Rumph also said, "A lot of times when grandparents end up with grandchildren it's not a really fun experience. They're not getting them because something wonderful happened they're getting them because something terrible happened. So they may need clothes, they may need food, they may just need to be around other people that are going through the same thing."

