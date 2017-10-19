HRDC hosts annual Suited for Success

HRDC hosted its annual Suited for Success event on Thursday, October 19th at their main building on N 31st Street.

The event is held every year to help men dress to impress at interviews and jobs.

Last year the Human Resources Development Council gave away about 200 suits.

Men's Warehouse holds a national suit drive where they collect donations of gently used professional attire for unemployed men. They then partner with one organization in each of their store locations to donate the clothing.

The Human Resources Development Council partners with Men's Warehouse national suit drive to prepare unemployed men for their future ahead. HRDC also has a program providing job-ready skills and training to disadvantaged men and women entering or re-entering into the workforce.

Liz Harding, Media Content Coordinator of HRDC, said her favorite memory of the Suited for Success over the years was "a particular person that came through and he was a pretty young guy. He was kind of cocky and was pretty funny and then he didn't really want to try anything on. We got him to finally put a suit coat on and he looked in the mirror and was pretty shocked with what he saw. He insisted on wearing it out and it was a fairly dressy coat and he was going to go out in the middle of the daytime on a weekday in public wearing his fancy coat because he was really, really proud. That's why we do it and that's what it's all about...helping these guys have the self confidence to go out there and conquer the world really"

This event is held every year at the HRDC main building on N. 31st St. in Billings.