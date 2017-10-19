Montana AG settles $120 Million General Motors Case - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana AG settles $120 Million General Motors Case

Posted: Updated:
HELENA, Mont. -

The following is a press release from Attorney General Tim Fox.

Attorney General Tim Fox announced today a $120 million settlement with General Motors Company (“GM”) over allegations GM concealed safety issues related to ignition-switch-related defects in GM vehicles.

The settlement, reached between the attorneys general of 49 states and the District of Columbia and General Motors Company (“GM”), concludes a multistate investigation into the auto manufacturer’s failure to timely disclose known safety defects associated with unintended key- rotation-related and/or ignition-switch-related issues in several models and model years of GM vehicles.

“General Motors hid this ignition switch defect for several years and marketed their cars to consumers as safe, reliable vehicles.  Instead, people died or were injured when their ignition quit, their power steering went out, or their airbags didn’t deploy,” Attorney General Tim Fox said.  “The company’s decision to hide this information from the public came at a steep price, both in terms of lives lost and in settlement monies paid out.  Let’s hope, for the sake of all its consumers, that GM will be more accountable and transparent in the future.”

In 2014, GM issued seven vehicle recalls in response to unintended key-rotation-related and/or ignition-switch-related issues, which have affected over 9 million vehicles in the U.S. The recalls involved a defective ignition switch which, under certain conditions, could move out of the “Run” position to the “Accessory” or “Off” position. If this occurs, the driver experiences a loss of electrical systems, including power steering and power brakes.  If a collision occurs while the ignition switch is in the “Accessory” or “Off” position, the vehicle’s safety airbags may also fail to deploy, increasing the risk of serious injury or death in certain types of crashes in which the airbag was otherwise designed to deploy.

As the states alleged, certain employees of GM and General Motors Corporation (which went through bankruptcy in 2009), knew as early as 2004 that the ignition switch posed a safety defect because it could cause airbag non-deployment. However, despite this knowledge, GM personnel decided it wasn’t a safety concern and delayed making recalls. GM continued to market the reliability and safety of its motor vehicles which were equipped with this defective ignition switch.

The states alleged that these actions were unfair and deceptive and that the automaker’s actions violated state consumer protection laws, including Montana Code Annotated 30-14-103.

Under a consent judgment, which will be presented to the First Judicial District Court, GM shall:

  • Not represent that a motor vehicle is “safe” unless they have complied with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards applicable to the motor vehicle at issue.
  • Not represent that certified pre-owned vehicles that GM advertises are safe, have been repaired for safety issues, or have been subject to rigorous inspection, unless such vehicles are not subject to any open recalls relating to safety or have been repaired pursuant to such a recall.
  • Instruct its dealers that all applicable recall repairs must be completed before any GM motor vehicle sold in the U.S. and included in a recall is eligible for certification and, if there is a recall on any certified pre-owned vehicle sold in the U.S., the required repair must be completed before the vehicle is delivered to a customer.

GM also agreed to pay the participating attorneys general a total of $120 million, of which Montana’s share is $1,137,804.  Montana’s settlement monies will go its Office of Consumer Protection to be used for operational expenses and consumer education.

In addition to Montana, the multistate group – led by Ohio, South Carolina, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas - includes  Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Click here to view the complaint document.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced for beating wife after dreaming she cheated on him

    Man sentenced for beating wife after dreaming she cheated on him

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-10-18 19:58:14 GMT

    EYNON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison. WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.

    EYNON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison. WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.

  • UPDATE- Officers on 'leave', suspect in critical condition after Billings shooting

    UPDATE- Officers on 'leave', suspect in critical condition after Billings shooting

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:09:46 GMT

    BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North. 

    BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North. 

  • UPDATE: Suspect in Lazy KT Motel shooting recovering

    UPDATE: Suspect in Lazy KT Motel shooting recovering

    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:18:11 GMT

    Billings police have notified local media outlets that the man shot by officers early Wednesday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

    Billings police have notified local media outlets that the man shot by officers early Wednesday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

  • Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:24:42 GMT

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

  • A look into past officer involved shootings

    A look into past officer involved shootings

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-10-19 02:49:35 GMT

    Following the shooting today at Lazy KT motel, Billings police officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is just one of the few cases in the past two years where a situation escalates to shots being fired by police. 

    Following the shooting today at Lazy KT motel, Billings police officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is just one of the few cases in the past two years where a situation escalates to shots being fired by police. 

  • Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

    Pair charged with murder, dismemberment threatening to kill guards

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:56:00 GMT

    Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles. 

    Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles. 

  • South Carolina 8-year-old's message in a bottle found 29 years later

    South Carolina 8-year-old's message in a bottle found 29 years later

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-10-18 22:05:46 GMT

    EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. It wasn't an SOS, but a message in a bottle thrown into the sea on September 26, 1988, was just recovered in South Carolina and thanks to social media, the letter's author was reunited with the message nearly 30 years later. On October 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband discovered the note and immediately took to social media to try to find who sent it.

    EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. It wasn't an SOS, but a message in a bottle thrown into the sea on September 26, 1988, was just recovered in South Carolina and thanks to social media, the letter's author was reunited with the message nearly 30 years later. On October 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband discovered the note and immediately took to social media to try to find who sent it.

  • Trafficking sting recovers 17 kids in Colorado, Wyoming

    Trafficking sting recovers 17 kids in Colorado, Wyoming

    FBI and local authorities say they recovered 17 children in Colorado and Wyoming as part of a national operation that recovered 84 children and teenagers who were being sexually exploited across the country.
    FBI and local authorities say they recovered 17 children in Colorado and Wyoming as part of a national operation that recovered 84 children and teenagers who were being sexually exploited across the country.