Montana AG settles $120 Million General Motors Case

Attorney General Tim Fox announced today a $120 million settlement with General Motors Company (“GM”) over allegations GM concealed safety issues related to ignition-switch-related defects in GM vehicles.
Ballots for the municipal election in Yellowstone County went out Wednesday morning. One of the items on the ballot is a proposed Public Safety Mill Levy.
Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole. This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning.
The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
Today is the Great Shakeout!
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
EYNON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison. WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was sentenced Tuesday.
Billings police have notified local media outlets that the man shot by officers early Wednesday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.
Following the shooting today at Lazy KT motel, Billings police officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is just one of the few cases in the past two years where a situation escalates to shots being fired by police.
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. It wasn't an SOS, but a message in a bottle thrown into the sea on September 26, 1988, was just recovered in South Carolina and thanks to social media, the letter's author was reunited with the message nearly 30 years later. On October 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband discovered the note and immediately took to social media to try to find who sent it.
