State of Emergency declared in Florida for Richard Spencer's speech

Florida is under a state of emergency, with hundreds of officers on hand ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer's speech today.



The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon. Spencer, who's been called a leader in the so-called "alt-right," is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida.

Federal and local officials are bracing for potential protests during the speech, but the university president says the school is required by law to allow Spencer to speak on campus.

"Our campuses are places where people from all races, origins and religions are welcomed and are treated with love," university president Kent Fuchs said. "Messages of hate on our campus are contrary to our values."

"I have no interest in doing anything like that," said Spencer. "My interest in speaking at the University of Florida, speaking all over the country, is to raise consciousness among whites, among white people."



The speech comes a little more than two months after a planned rally by members of the "alt-right," white nationalists and neo-Nazis erupted in deadly violence after a man allegedly drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville.