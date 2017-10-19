MHP: two-vehicle accident on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge

Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalhako Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.

That's southeast of Hamilton.

One vehicle was a pickup truck while the other was a commercial semi pulling a tractor trailer.

Montana Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was looking down at his Bluetooth device when he rear-ended the sedan.

No one was injured, and the accident is now cleared.