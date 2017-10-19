Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

A Montana hunting group has beef with the fast food restaurant with the meats.

The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches beginning Saturday.

The elk sandwiches are available at only three locations nationwide, one of which is in Billings.

In a letter Wednesday, MWF's Executive Director Dave Chadwick explained their issue is with Arby's use of farm-raised venison and elk. He writes there's danger in marketing wildlife as a commodity, and offering the elk sandwich in Montana is discourages the state's hunting values.

They're worried the sandwiches could also lead to an increase in game farming, which was outlawed in Montana in 2000.

The federation says game farms hurt wild elk by spreading chronic wasting disease, and they say fundmentally, Montanans would rather hunt their own game right here in the Treasure State.

MWF says they look forward to a productive conversation with Arby's executives. Arby's says their venison sandwich was extremely popular last year. That's why they're bringing it back this year and adding the elk sandwich to the menu, too.