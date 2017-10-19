Lazy KT motel investigation continues

An investigation is still ongoing after two billings police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Lazy KT motel.

Officers fired at a man after they say he refused to put down the shotgun he was holding and then allegedly pointed it at them.

The incident occurred early this morning and police officers were initially unable to locate the suspect as the unknown man reportedly left the area in a black pickup.

Police officers responded to the scene again after reports that the same man carrying a shotgun returned to the motel.

The officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon several times in which they say suspect did not comply.

The officers fired their patrol rifles hitting the suspect several times.

Guests staying overnight at the motel reacted quickly to the sound of gunfire.

"I heard some shots and train of thought was just reaction," said motel guest, Rico Salazar. "I jumped on my family to protect them. Took them to the shower, went outside, next thing I know they took someone off that truck. I didn't really see the man but I have seen of him getting dragged off the premises."

he suspect was taken to Saint Vincent's health care

Police officers Jeremiah Adams and Matthew Edwards are currently on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

No other officers or people were injured in the shooting. We did contact chief rich st. John this evening who tells us the man is still in critical condition and they are not yet releasing his name.

This is a developing story and as we get more information available, we will update you online and on air.