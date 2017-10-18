A look into past officer involved shootings

Following the shooting today at Lazy KT motel, Billings police officers Matthew Edwards and Jeremiah Adams are currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

This is just one of the few cases in the past two years where a situation escalates to shots being fired by police.

We are currently living in a generation where police officer involved shootings are under the microscope and the significance of body and dashboard cams play important roles in evaluating these officer involved shootings.

Police officers must make fast acting decisions in dire situations and must choose whether or not to fire their weapons if they feel that their life is in danger.

In October of last year, a Billings police officer fired three rounds at 32-year-old, Kyle Killough killing him in the hotel lobby of the Days Inn motel after an altercation. A coroner's inquest cleared the officer in March of this year, after the medical examiner found methamphetamine in the suspect's system.

In July 2016, Deputy Mike Miles was cleared in the shooting of 22-year-old Andrew Blake. A body and dash cam video determined Deputy Miles' actions were justifiable after he fired his gun at the suspect seven times during a traffic stop. Blake's best friend who was present at the scene, believed Deputy Miles did the right thing.

Five months earlier in February 2016, two former Yellowstone County deputies were cleared in the shooting of one local man. It took two days for the county to present all evidence in the coroner's inquest, and it took less than half an hour for a jury to find both deputies justified in the shooting death of 28-year-old Loren Simpson. A review from former FBI agent Brian Kensal and the deputies testimonies state that deadly force was the only option to subdue Simpson

after he drove towards them in a stolen vehicle.

Legally police officers have the right to fire when they feel their life or somebody's else's life is in imminent danger. As mentioned earlier, both officers are on administrative leave and the investigation into whether shots fired was necessary is ongoing.

As new details are released,we will bring those to you on air and online.