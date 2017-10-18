Public Safety Levy on the ballot

Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole. This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning.
Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole. This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning.
The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.
The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
A man was shot and critically injured after pointing a shotgun at two police officers as he sat in a vehicle outside a Billings motel.
A man was shot and critically injured after pointing a shotgun at two police officers as he sat in a vehicle outside a Billings motel.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department is investigating n officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings.
BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department is investigating n officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings.