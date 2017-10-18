Municipal election expected to have high voter turnout

Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole.

This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning.

The Yellowstone County Elections Office mailed out more than 79,000 ballots between Yellowstone and parts of Carbon counties.

According to Elections Director Bret Rutherford, the elections office is expecting a high turnout for this year's municipal vote. During the primary election, earlier this year, they received 44 percent of the ballots they mailed out.

With the addition of the Public Safety Levy and Laurel School Bond on the ballot; there is money on the line which Rutherford said always brings out more voters.

"My expected turnout for the election will probably be around 50 percent. We kind of hover around 45-50 percent for mail ballot elections, so we're looking at about high 30,000s, maybe 40,000 people will vote," Rutherford said.

This year's municipal election is a mail-in ballot only, so no polling stations will be open. Rutherford said if you don't receive your ballot in the next two weeks, give the elections office a call, and they'll get it worked out.