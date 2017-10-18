Municipal election expected to have high voter turnout - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Municipal election expected to have high voter turnout

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole.

This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning.

The Yellowstone County Elections Office mailed out more than 79,000 ballots between Yellowstone and parts of Carbon counties.

According to Elections Director Bret Rutherford, the elections office is expecting a high turnout for this year's municipal vote. During the primary election, earlier this year, they received 44 percent of the ballots they mailed out.

With the addition of the Public Safety Levy and Laurel School Bond on the ballot; there is money on the line which Rutherford said always brings out more voters.

"My expected turnout for the election will probably be around 50 percent. We kind of hover around 45-50 percent for mail ballot elections, so we're looking at about high 30,000s, maybe 40,000 people will vote," Rutherford said.

This year's municipal election is a mail-in ballot only, so no polling stations will be open. Rutherford said if you don't receive your ballot in the next two weeks, give the elections office a call, and they'll get it worked out. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Municipal election expected to have high voter turnout

    Municipal election expected to have high voter turnout

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-18 22:49:11 GMT

    Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole. This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning. 

    Tuesday marked the last debate between Billings mayoral hopefuls Jeff Essman and Bill Cole. This was their last chance to explain their views and plans for Billings to voters. Ballots went out Wednesday morning. 

  • Public Safety Levy on the ballot

    Public Safety Levy on the ballot

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-10-18 21:53:17 GMT
    Ballots for the Municipal Election in Yellowstone County went out Wednesday morning. One of the items on the ballot that pertains to all of Yellowstone County is a proposed Public Safety Mill Levy. The proposed levy is needed to raise 2.7 million dollars which will support the expansion of the District Attorney's office. Voter's will have the chance to do more than select who will make up the City Council- they are asked to support an effort to combat crime in Yellowstone County. ...
    Ballots for the Municipal Election in Yellowstone County went out Wednesday morning. One of the items on the ballot that pertains to all of Yellowstone County is a proposed Public Safety Mill Levy. The proposed levy is needed to raise 2.7 million dollars which will support the expansion of the District Attorney's office. Voter's will have the chance to do more than select who will make up the City Council- they are asked to support an effort to combat crime in Yellowstone County. ...

  • Pack the Place in Pink Draws Hundreds

    Pack the Place in Pink Draws Hundreds

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:35:03 GMT

    The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.

    The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.

    •   

  • Most Popular