NFL ratings down 7.5 percent compared to last year

New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who's expected to enter a plea.
Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst is asking for Augustus Standingrock’s and Tiffanie Pierce’s access to the law library be revoked. Standingrock and Pierce are facing charges for the murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
A man was shot and critically injured after pointing a shotgun at two police officers as he sat in a vehicle outside a Billings motel.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department is investigating n officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings.
