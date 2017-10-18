3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who's expected to enter a plea.
Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
BILLINGS- An officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel in Billings has left a suspect in critical condition this morning and two officers on leave. The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at the motel which is located on 1st Avenue North.
8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
BILLINGS- The Billings Police Department is investigating n officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
The annual event, Pack the Place in Pink, draws a big crowd for West at Skyview volleyball.
We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.
A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...
