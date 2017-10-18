Pack the Place in Pink Draws Hundreds - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Pack the Place in Pink Draws Hundreds

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Hundreds showed up to Skyview High School for the Pack the Place in Pink Event tonight, with the Skyview Falcons hosting the West Bears in Class AA volleyball for the event.

The organization started seven years ago with Skyview's volleyball coach, Vicki Carle, leading the charge. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor. The organization raises money for local breast cancer patients. Carle told KULR-8 that all patients have to do is answers a few questions on the Pack the Place in Pink's website. Once that is done, a nurse will review the information. Then, Coach Carle will write a check and a hand written letter to the patient.

So far, the organization has raised and given over a quarter of a million dollars to Montana breast cancer patients.

Jamie McIlvain, a Skyview High employee said, "It's a wonderful cause and to see everyone come around, community and all of the raffle baskets and everything. It's an amazing thing supporting an amazing cause that's helping women and men here in montana."

