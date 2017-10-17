"The kids just feel like the 8th graders are the coolest people in the world."

8th grade students at Laurel Middle School mentor 5th grade students as part of WEB program.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
A wildfire has broken out near the Fort Belknap Reservation. The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on it's Facebook page. According to the post, the fire broke out near Harlem, and is described as a large fire with erratic winds. Right now, several agencies plus ranchers in the area are working to put out the flames. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or the level of containment. We will continue to update you as we learn mor...
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have come across a dozen poached deer this season so far. Eight of them in McCone County this week. Sadly, poachings are not uncommon in Montana. FWP Region 4 Education and Information Manager Bruce Auchly says we're seeing an average number of illegal killings based on years past.
The opening day of any hunting season is a much-anticipated one. Here in Montana hunters are gearing up for the start of general rifle season for big game. Whether it's your first time out or you're a seasoned hunter Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks say there are a few things you need to know.
After a devastating wildfire season across our state And deadly wildfires now happening in California, Concerns are being raised about emergency notifications and the ability to communicate during the danger and chaos.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
REDFORD, Mich. - A man wanted for by police in Redford Township, Michigan, for warrants and tagging school property challenged the department on social media, saying if their post about him gets 1,000 shares on Facebook he'd turn himself in, and bring a dozen donuts to boot. Ten days after issuing the challenge, the man made good on his promise complete with the donuts.
A man was arrested at a Missoula hotel after he threatened to blow the place up. 43-year-old Paul Stanton faces a felony intimidation charge for threatening the hotel and employee safety after he was asked to leave.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
