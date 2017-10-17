"The kids just feel like the 8th graders are the coolest people in the world."

A similar program to one that started at Laurel High School has made it's way into the doors of Laurel Middle. The program is called WEB which stands for "where everyone belongs." It partners 8th grade students with 5th grade students, and it's the first year for Laurel Middle to take part in the program. Laurel Middle's principal, Patrick Cates, said the program makes sure students are being positive to each other.

Cates told KULR-8 that there are a lot of anti-bullying programs in the state, as well as the country. Some have success, while others don't. He said, "We chose to not focus on just the bullying, specifically, but how can we make our school a better place for kids to be." The whole focus is to build a community aspect and to have students engage with each other in positive ways.

Every 5th grade student is a part of WEB, with 40 8th grade students as mentors.

Laurel staff said they have received positive feedback from parents. Cates said, "We are getting a lot of positive feedback from the 5th grade parents. They know that not just the teachers, but a student is watching out for their kids as well." Katie Thompson, a 5th grade teacher said, "I had one parent come up to me and say 'thank you', she goes this atmosphere, this feeling, this incredible energy in this school right now is phenomenal."

Students were nominated and then they had to complete an application to become a mentor. "We took a nice slice of the population, so it's not always the kids who always get picked for every club, so it makes it nice because there's somebody to match up with every kid, so every 5th grader can find somebody who they have things in common with," according to 8th grade teacher, Amy Calderia.

Cates told KULR-8 that 8th graders picked to be mentors went through hours of preparation. Staff members said they think WEB will be a long-lasting program.