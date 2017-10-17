Traffic violation leads to major drug bust - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Traffic violation leads to major drug bust

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.

According to court documents, Montana Highway Patrol officer Barry Kilpela pulled over the vehicle because the driver failed to signal while changing lanes and speeding. Little did the trooper know, it was the beginning of a big drug bust.

Trooper Barry Kilpela was patrolling traffic on the morning of October 12th, when a white 2007 Lexus GS-350 failed to signal when changing lanes and was exceeding the posted speed limit.

Court documents state Anthony Toshio Fujimoto pulled over near Mile Marker 1 on I-94. The trooper said he noticed a very strong masking odor from the driver's car, as well as separate bundles of cash. The trooper said he asked Fujimoto to get out of the vehicle to fill out some paperwork.

The trooper said Fujimuto appeared to be very nervous, was shaking and said he told several contradicting stories about why he was driving from Seattle to Bismarck. He also said he noticed Fujimoto get very nervous when he asked whether the trunk of the car had recently been opened. When Fujimoto declined to allow him to look in the trunk, Kilpela sent his K-9 to the vehicle, and the K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics. Inside, 80 vacuum-packed, one-pound bags of marijuana were allegedly present.

Fujimoto is being charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute. The charges are punishable of up to 20 years in prison and up to 50 thousand dollars.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Traffic violation leads to major drug bust

    Traffic violation leads to major drug bust

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-10-17 04:46:03 GMT

    A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.

    A traffic violation leads to a big bust for Montana Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just outside the city limits.

  • Huntley Project Remembers Coach Kautz

    Huntley Project Remembers Coach Kautz

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:16:24 GMT

    The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.

    The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.

  • Montana wildlife officials say poached deer likely suffered

    Montana wildlife officials say poached deer likely suffered

    Monday, October 16 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:20:21 GMT

    Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.

    Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.

  • Rollover crash near Lockwood kills one man

    Rollover crash near Lockwood kills one man

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-10-16 13:55:16 GMT

    We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.

    We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.

  • MHP traffic stop uncovers 80 pounds of marijuana

    MHP traffic stop uncovers 80 pounds of marijuana

    Monday, October 16 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-10-16 20:27:39 GMT

    A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.

    A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The origins of Friday the 13th - - as described in a new documentary about Freemasonry

    The origins of Friday the 13th - - as described in a new documentary about Freemasonry

    Friday, October 13 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-10-14 03:29:51 GMT

    Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.

    Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.

  • Sheriff: 2 Oklahoma inmates escape to visit girlfriends, smoke weed, then return to jail

    Sheriff: 2 Oklahoma inmates escape to visit girlfriends, smoke weed, then return to jail

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-10-16 19:14:16 GMT

    HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells

    HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells The Oklahoman that inmates Harley Davidson and Rakeem Lennox waited for jail staff to leave the area near their room about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He says the men then entered the booking room to steal a laundry room door key and fled. 