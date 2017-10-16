"The Cancer Survivor in Me Does Get Jitters"

Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
Kids from across numerous states compete for "The Nile Champion" title.
Kids from across numerous states compete for "The Nile Champion" title.
Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman will serve four years of probation for giving a marijuana gummy to her daughter.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming woman will serve four years of probation for giving a marijuana gummy to her daughter.
We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.
We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Amazing stories of survival continue to come out of California where wildfires are burning out of control. While firefighters continue to work to contain the blazes, families are forced to flee, at times making agonizing decisions about what to leave behind. Roland Hendel had to leave his family's Great Pyrenees dog, Odin, on their property.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Amazing stories of survival continue to come out of California where wildfires are burning out of control. While firefighters continue to work to contain the blazes, families are forced to flee, at times making agonizing decisions about what to leave behind. Roland Hendel had to leave his family's Great Pyrenees dog, Odin, on their property.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.
Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells
HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells The Oklahoman that inmates Harley Davidson and Rakeem Lennox waited for jail staff to leave the area near their room about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He says the men then entered the booking room to steal a laundry room door key and fled.
It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.
It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.