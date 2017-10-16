"The competitor in me can hardly wait to get the girls on the court to watch them play. But the cancer survivor in me does get jitters." That was Skyview Head Volleyball Coach, Vicki Carle. She is a 2-time breast cancer survivor who began the event Pack the Place in Pink.

Tomorrow night, the organization will put on the huge event at Skyview High School. The event raises money for breast cancer patients. Carle said the event each year is always different at Skyview. Also, other schools and colleges have jumped on board the pink wagon with their own events.

"To think that it started with my cancer and 100 t-shirts, hoping not to go in the hole. And now, we're over 9,000 shirts and we're out of shirts right now," said Carle. She told KULR-8 that Albertson's does sell Pack the Place in Pink t-shirts. Carle said the organization now has 12 of the 14 AA schools involved in some sort of pink event with the funds go directly to Pack the Place in Pink.

In the last seven years, over a quarter of a million dollars has been distributed to Montana breast cancer patients, thanks to Pack the Place organization. Carle hand writes the checks and attaches a hand written note for each breast cancer patient who gets funds. She said if someone is in need, they can go to the organization's website, which is where the person will fill out a few questions. Once that is done, a nurse will review the information to make sure everything is legitimate, and then that nurse will contact Carle, who will write a check for the patient. "It's a good chunk of money and it helps with things. And in my note, I say 'use it anyway you see fit'."

The event will have a tailgate party in front of the gym, with numerous donors providing the food, as well as vendors, who will have plenty of things to sell. "Every dime goes into our bank, and it goes to women. We are all volunteers."

"Pink season brings out the best in people and I'm real proud of that."