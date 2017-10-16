Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/16

Number 8: Rocky Mountain College's Sam Sparks scores three touchdowns, and has a career high 168 yards rushing on only 12 carries in the Battlin' Bears win over MSU Northern.

Number 7: Fairfield's Kolby Pitcher finds Ryder Meyer down the sideline for an 89 yard touchdown in the snow versus Conrad.

Number 6: Jefferson's Hayden Guisti blocks Townsend's Alonzo Chatman's punt, and Peyton Loveridge snags the ball and takes it back for a Panthers' touchdown.

Number 5: West's Alex Bruns throws to Si Ryan, who breaks the tackle, and takes off for a 75 yard game winning touchdown over Sentinel.

Number 4: Capital's Seth Schneider catches the screen pass, and breaks tackles all the way into the endzone for the Bruins versus Glacier.

Number 3: West's Alex Bruns throws it to Kaleb Hanson down the sideline, who makes the one handed catch to set up a touchdown versus Sentinel.

Number 2: Shepherd's Karter Michels can't make the catch at first, but tips it, and adjusts to make a catch versus Huntley Project as he falls to the ground.

Number 1: After Helena scored a touchdown with only 30 seconds left in the first half versus Skyview, Brock Bushfield stayed on his feet, evading defenders, before finding Jared Shaaf for a touchdown with only three seconds remaining in the half to make it a six point game at halftime.