Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/16

Check out this week's top plays as we approach the end of the football regular season!
Unsustained offensive drives and the inability to stop big plays on the ground ultimately doom MSU-Northern in 52-3 loss to Rocky Mountain College
Montana State forced the game into multiple one-possession scores, but No. 9/10 Eastern Washington made the plays when it needed to most as the Eagles defeated the Bobcats, 31-19, in a Big Sky Conference football matchup on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Roos Field.
The Diggers got back to their winning ways on Saturday afternoon defeating Carroll College 23-10 at Nelson Stadium. The No. 11 Orediggers started slowly trailing the Fighting Saints 10-0 in the second quarter before getting their first touchdown on a Jed Fike run with five minute and change left in the half to have Tech trail 10-6.
In the blink of an eye, Northwest Nazarene University had all the offense it needed to collect a 3-1 victory over Montana State University Billings on Saturday at the NNU Soccer Field.
Check out this week's top plays as we approach the end of the football regular season!
Johnson will assume the role of interim director effective Oct. 18 and will continue until a permanent director is named. He will not be a candidate for the permanent position.
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.
In the blink of an eye, Northwest Nazarene University had all the offense it needed to collect a 3-1 victory over Montana State University Billings on Saturday at the NNU Soccer Field.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
