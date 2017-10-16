Huntley Project Remembers Coach Kautz - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Huntley Project Remembers Coach Kautz

WORDEN, Mont. -

Huntley Project High School along with residents are remembering the high school's girls basketball coach. Kurt Kautz died over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash. It happened near Lockwood. According to the Huntley Project School District's Facebook page, Kautz was 37-years-old.

As news spread about Kautz' death, a somber feeling could be felt throughout the town of Worden. When asked about what type of man Kautz was, staff members had only great things to say. "He had a bigger heart than most people could imagine," according to Mark Wandle, the Superintendent for Huntley Project Public Schools. Guy Croy, the Athletic Director at Huntley Project, said, "He was great to be around. We spent hours together within the basketball setting. Just getting to know him at a different level, a personal level."

Wandle said Kautz might have only been a coach at Huntley for a few years, but that for almost all of his life, he was a Huntley Project Red Devil. Kautz was named the girls basketball coach three years ago. Croy told KULR-8 that Kautz understood Huntley's athletic program, the school, and the school's passion for athletics. "He wanted to give back to the community and try to help stabilize and bring some consistency to the girls basketball program."

The school said it is rallying behind Kautz' family, the players on his team, as well as staff members. "Our focus and concern is with the Kautz family and some of the players." Wandle stated that counselors and a crisis team will be on hand for anyone who needs to talk.

As for the program itself and if the school will find a new coach, Croy said, "Within a couple of weeks, we will start moving forward and make decisions on the program and the upcoming season."

Funeral arrangements for Kautz have been set. His family will celebrate his life Friday, October 20 at Huntley School Project Gymnasium. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with the celebration beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear red. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made, on behalf of Kurt Kautz, to Blankets and Bears or Citizens for our Veterans.

