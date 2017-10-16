MHP traffic stop uncovers 80 pounds of marijuana - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. -

A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.

According to court records, on October 12th at 10:55 a.m. Anthony Fujimoto, 33, was stopped for failing to signal a lane change and exceeding the posted speed limit while traveling along I-90 outside of Billings.

According to the affidavit, the trooper could smell masking agents while approaching the car.

The affidavit details the conversation between the trooper and Fujimoto and how the trooper learned of a connection to a previous drug crime that involved 113 pounds of marijuana in 2016.

The affidavit indicates that the trooper asked to search Fujimoto's vehicle, and was denied access. 

According to the document, the trooper then brought in a K-9 which then indicated the presence of narcotics.

The vehicle was seized and turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation. Once a warrant was in hand, a search of the car revealed approximately 80 vacuum-sealed one-pound baggies of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. 

$2,119 in cash was also recovered.

The affidavit states that Fujimoto told investigators that he had been paid by a man he had known for two years to drive an unknown item from Seattle to Chicago.

The affidavit continues saying that Fujimoto told investigators he believed the item he was carrying was illegal contraband. 

Fujimoto also claimed he was to be paid $5,000 upon delivery.

