Star Wars decoration wins Halloween

Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.

A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.

A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam, and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the "Star Wars" movies but isn't a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

He's not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons. Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it's made of wood and took six weeks to create.



