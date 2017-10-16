Star Wars decoration wins Halloween

A Washington man is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following a traffic stop Thursday morning that uncovered 80 one-pound sealed bags of marijuana in his car.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
Coach Vicki Carle expects at least 1,000 people to fill Skyview High School's gym tomorrow night.
The town of Worden is remembering a high school basketball coach who died in a car crash.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
Kids from across numerous states compete for "The Nile Champion" title.
US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who's expected to enter a plea.
Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.
Wildlife officials say one or more poachers illegally shot eight mule deer in eastern Montana with a type of ammunition used for small game that likely caused the animals to suffer considerably.
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Amazing stories of survival continue to come out of California where wildfires are burning out of control. While firefighters continue to work to contain the blazes, families are forced to flee, at times making agonizing decisions about what to leave behind. Roland Hendel had to leave his family's Great Pyrenees dog, Odin, on their property.
Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells
HUGO, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells The Oklahoman that inmates Harley Davidson and Rakeem Lennox waited for jail staff to leave the area near their room about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He says the men then entered the booking room to steal a laundry room door key and fled.
It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.
