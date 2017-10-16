Here's how you can become a professional pizza taster

If you're not hungry right now, wait until you read this story.

A pizza place in England is hiring a so-called "professional pizza eater."

This job is for those who know a margherita from a marinara! Bath Pizza Company in Somerset, England is hiring someone to taste-test all their pizzas.

Some of the perks include eating a lot of delicious pizza. The job posting says "the ideal candidate will be an experienced pizza connoisseur with a love for wood fired flavors. You'll have a cultured palate and be able to feedback your professional opinion to our head chef."

It's only part time, just two hours a week, and they'll pay for your travel there.