#MeToo: Tweets draw attention to sexual assault and harassment - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

#MeToo: Tweets draw attention to sexual assault and harassment

Posted: Updated:

Social media networks are flooded with Tweets with the hashtag #MeToo after a Tweet from actress Alyssa Milano Sunday.

The phrase is a call for victims of sexual assault to come forward and is currently the top trending hashtag. Milano cited a friend and asked people to reply "me too" to the tweet if they've experienced sexual assault or harassment. Since yesterday, the tweet has more than 30,000 replies, from celebrities like Debra Messing, Gabrielle Union and Christian blogger Beth Moore to everyday people and men.

This trending hashtag comes after developments in the case against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a number of women. On Saturday, he was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.