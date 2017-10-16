MeToo: Tweets draw attention to sexual assault and harassment

Social media networks are flooded with Tweets with the hashtag #MeToo after a Tweet from actress Alyssa Milano Sunday.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The phrase is a call for victims of sexual assault to come forward and is currently the top trending hashtag. Milano cited a friend and asked people to reply "me too" to the tweet if they've experienced sexual assault or harassment. Since yesterday, the tweet has more than 30,000 replies, from celebrities like Debra Messing, Gabrielle Union and Christian blogger Beth Moore to everyday people and men.

To all the women sharing stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment, thank you for your bravery to speak up. You are not alone. #MeToo — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 15, 2017

Also important, if you're a male victim of abuse, you matter too and this chorus of voices is also rising for you. You're not alone. #MeToo — Angela (@vinekey) October 16, 2017

A well meaning mentor told me at 25 that people couldn't handle hearing about sexual abuse and it would sink my ministry. It didn't. #MeToo — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 16, 2017

This trending hashtag comes after developments in the case against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a number of women. On Saturday, he was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.