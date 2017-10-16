Rollover crash near Lockwood kills one man - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rollover crash near Lockwood kills one man

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

We have new information on the rollover crash near Lockwood that took the life of one man.

According to the Huntley Project School District's Facebook page, 37-year-old Kurt Kautz, the head girls basketball coach, passed away Saturday night.

Montana Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the driver swerved for an unknown reason around mile marker 2. They said the vehicle went into the median and began rolling. MHP said it continued rolling as it entered the west bound lane. Authorities said there was only 1 vehicle involved which was a 2000 Ford F-150. They said alcohol is suspected and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

