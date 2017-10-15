Kids Compete in NILE Rodeo - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Kids Compete in NILE Rodeo

On Sunday, numerous kids, ages ranging from 4th grade to high school, competed in a lamb show at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings. Jake Cheechov, an Oregon resident, told KULR-8 that the Nile Rodeo, “Is one of the biggest, most prestigious live stock shows in the country.”

Cheechov brought his son, John, to Billings for the rodeo. He said his son decided that he wanted to get into 4H and that, “He decided he wanted to start out with lambs. My dad has some sheep, so we started. Last year was his first year. We showed a lamb at the county fair. This year we got a little more serious about it and bought what's called a club lamb."

The competition today though, was not necessarily about the built of each lamb, but how each showman handles his or her lamb.

"It has nothing to do with how the lamb was made, it's how well he shows that lamb to that lamb's best potential." The winner receives several prizes, but the most coveted is likely the title “The Nile Champion.”

According to Cheechov, a live stock auction will be held Monday, October 16th.

