Red Cross offers free volunteer training - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Red Cross offers free volunteer training

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

In the wake of recent disasters like the Las Vegas shooting and Hurricane Maria, the Red Cross of Montana held a free volunteer training workshop at Rocky Mountain College today.

The course teaches volunteers how to manage their resources during a natural disaster. The class prepared attendees on what to do during life threatening situations and how properly to assist others in need. Participants also learn what duties to perform when running a shelter and other valuable skills like proper communication, life saving techniques and providing emotional support.

Volunteer Clint Bump is two months into his training with the Red Cross and he hopes to finish up soon so he can go out and start helping people.

"Last week, the lady and I in there, we went up to Fort Belknap and set up a shelter," Bump said. "I've been through disasters myself. I know what it's like so I wanted to give them my services."

During the wake of Montana's recent wildfires, the Red Cross opened 18 shelters across the state that gives evacuees a safe place to stay in additional to food and other services. It was all made possible with the help from Red Cross volunteers.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Red Cross offers free volunteer training

    Red Cross offers free volunteer training

    Sunday, October 15 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-10-15 05:13:05 GMT

    In the wake of recent disasters like the Las Vegas shooting and Hurricane Maria, the Red Cross of Montana held a free volunteer training workshop at Rocky Mountain College today.

    In the wake of recent disasters like the Las Vegas shooting and Hurricane Maria, the Red Cross of Montana held a free volunteer training workshop at Rocky Mountain College today.

  • Russell Fagg running for Senate

    Russell Fagg running for Senate

    Sunday, October 15 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-10-15 05:09:21 GMT

    2018 is going to be a busy year for former Yellowstone County District Judge Russell Fagg. On Saturday, dozens of people joined Fagg as he officially made his candidacy for Senate official.

    2018 is going to be a busy year for former Yellowstone County District Judge Russell Fagg. On Saturday, dozens of people joined Fagg as he officially made his candidacy for Senate official.

  • Habit for Humanity team up with local churches to build a new home

    Habit for Humanity team up with local churches to build a new home

    Sunday, October 15 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-15 05:04:00 GMT

    It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.

    It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Self-sustaining house 1-year later

    Self-sustaining house 1-year later

    Friday, October 13 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-10-14 00:55:57 GMT
    You may remember a story we did last year on a self-sustainable house in Billings. It's been exactly one year since the Hafer's moved into their home. Hafer said they started moving in last July but it took them until October of last year to get fully settled. KULR8's Melissa Scavelli caught up with Randy Hafer to discuss how the different components are working. Hafer said they're definitely still working out some issues but everything has been going as planned. They've changed up ...
    You may remember a story we did last year on a self-sustainable house in Billings. It's been exactly one year since the Hafer's moved into their home. Hafer said they started moving in last July but it took them until October of last year to get fully settled. KULR8's Melissa Scavelli caught up with Randy Hafer to discuss how the different components are working. Hafer said they're definitely still working out some issues but everything has been going as planned. They've changed up ...

  • Investigation underway in man burned while gassing up his car in Billings

    Investigation underway in man burned while gassing up his car in Billings

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:08:18 GMT

    A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.

    A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.

  • Two-vehicle crash kills one

    Two-vehicle crash kills one

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:34:33 GMT

    Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening. 

    Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening. 

  • The origins of Friday the 13th - - as described in a new documentary about Freemasonry

    The origins of Friday the 13th - - as described in a new documentary about Freemasonry

    Friday, October 13 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-10-14 03:29:51 GMT

    Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.

    Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.

  • ZooMontana Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kick off October 13th

    ZooMontana Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kick off October 13th

    Friday, October 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:33:13 GMT
    The Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kicked off October 13th at 6 pm at ZooMontana. There are two horse-drawn wagons taking guests through spooky sites while telling the tale of Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman. The haunted hay rides will continue every Friday and Saturday until Halloween as well as the entire week leading up to Halloween. The rides will start at 6 pm each night and go until 10 pm. The rides are family friendly and cost 15 dollars per person. Children 3 years old a...
    The Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kicked off October 13th at 6 pm at ZooMontana. There are two horse-drawn wagons taking guests through spooky sites while telling the tale of Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman. The haunted hay rides will continue every Friday and Saturday until Halloween as well as the entire week leading up to Halloween. The rides will start at 6 pm each night and go until 10 pm. The rides are family friendly and cost 15 dollars per person. Children 3 years old a...

  • Former Empire player killed in downtown Spokane shooting

    Former Empire player killed in downtown Spokane shooting

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-10-11 05:38:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.

  • Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Scientists correct Yellowstone supervolcano prediction times

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:03:13 GMT
    Photo: Jim PeacoPhoto: Jim Peaco

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

    If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning. 

  • What do teal pumpkins mean on Halloween?

    What do teal pumpkins mean on Halloween?

    Sunday, October 30 2016 4:26 PM EDT2016-10-30 20:26:17 GMT

    KHQ.com - It's Halloween! And it is supposed to be scary, but for kids with food allergies it can be scarier than usual.

    KHQ.com - It's Halloween! And it is supposed to be scary, but for kids with food allergies it can be scarier than usual. Finding treats that won't potentially trigger allergic reactions can be tricky. That's why Food Allergy Research & Education, or FARE, is trying to start a new tradition in the spirit of inclusion and safety.