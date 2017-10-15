Red Cross offers free volunteer training

In the wake of recent disasters like the Las Vegas shooting and Hurricane Maria, the Red Cross of Montana held a free volunteer training workshop at Rocky Mountain College today.
2018 is going to be a busy year for former Yellowstone County District Judge Russell Fagg. On Saturday, dozens of people joined Fagg as he officially made his candidacy for Senate official.
It is a perfect fall day for Habitat for Humanity, along with pastors and congregants from several churches in the area.
Knowing how to properly perform the hemlich maneuveur and CPR could mean the difference in saving someone's life. From EMS training to emergency management planning, Jason Mahoney, an emergency preparedness coordinator from Saint Vincent's Healthcare has more than a decade of experience in his field.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
Why is Friday the 13th supposed to be bad luck? Most people have no idea that it’s a historic event that actually caused this. A new film called "33 and Beyond - - The Royal Art of Freemasonry" describes the event in history, along with lifting the veil on what is a centuries-old secret society called the Free Masons.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
KHQ.com - It's Halloween! And it is supposed to be scary, but for kids with food allergies it can be scarier than usual.
KHQ.com - It's Halloween! And it is supposed to be scary, but for kids with food allergies it can be scarier than usual. Finding treats that won't potentially trigger allergic reactions can be tricky. That's why Food Allergy Research & Education, or FARE, is trying to start a new tradition in the spirit of inclusion and safety.