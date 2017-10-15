Russell Fagg running for Senate

2018 is going to be a busy year for former Yellowstone County District Judge Russell Fagg.

On Saturday dozens of people joined Fagg as he officially made his candidacy for Senate official.

Fagg says his campaign will focus on crime prevention and bringing more well-paying jobs to Montana.

In addition to serving as a judge, Fagg is also a former state legislator. Fagg says he wants to connect with people in the surrounding area as he makes his run for office.

"I'm just so gratified by this support. Lots of legislators and former legislators and from all kinds of people across the state. So, I've been really encouraged and so I thought, you know, I'm just going to give this a shot."

Ahead of Saturday's announcement state Democrats announced their intent to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission. State Democrats accuse Fagg of going running a "shadow campaign" beyond "testing the waters", leading up to Saturday's announcement.

Democrats contend that Fagg should have already registered and filed financial reports connected to his campaign.

KULR-8 asked Judge Fagg for his reaction to the complaint.

Fagg says, "As of five o' clock (Saturday), there was no complaint filed. So, I don't think there will be one. If there is, it's totally baseless and it will be summarily dismissed."