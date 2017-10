Class A Soccer Playoffs Round One Results:

Boys:

Whitefish 0 (4 penalty kicks) - Laurel 0 (3 penalty kicks). Whitefish will play at Frenchtown.

Girls:

Laurel 1 - Whitefish 0. Laurel will play at Hamilton next week.

Billings Central 6 - Loyola 0. Billings Central will host Columbia Falls next week.