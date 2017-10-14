Quick-striking Crusaders defeat MSUB men 3-1

In the blink of an eye, Northwest Nazarene University had all the offense it needed to collect a 3-1 victory over Montana State University Billings on Saturday at the NNU Soccer Field.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.
The Vandals got up, 20-0, early in the third quarter after a Sedrick Thomas interception on the opening play of the half gave Idaho excellent field position. The Mountaineers stormed back, scoring 23 unanswered points.
After nearly giving away the lead with fumbles on back-to-back possessions, the defense for No. 10/9 Eagles did the same moments later to help preserve a 31-19 EWU victory over Montana State.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.
