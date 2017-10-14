Battlin’ Bears Run to 52-3 Win at Northern

The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.

Rocky (4-3, 4-2 Frontier) got three rushing touchdowns from Sam Sparks in the first half to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 28-3 halftime lead. Sparks scored on a 29-yard rush to open the scoring on the team’s first drive. His third score was a 43-yard burst in the second quarter.

Sparks would finish the day with a career-high 168 yards rushing on 12 carries. It’s the second 100-yard game of the season for Sparks after he ran for 114 against MSU-Northern (1-6, 0-6 Frontier) in September. The 168 yards are the most rushing yards by a Rocky player in a game this season.

Making his first collegiate start at Quarterback, Drew Korf threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman was 12 of 16 in the wind and didn’t throw an interception. He found Darneail Jenkins on a 22-yard pass for a score in the second quarter and then hit Prince Shonola with a 51-yard scoring toss in the third quarter.

Jenkins led the team with 59 yards receiving on five catches. Max Gray grabbed three balls for 31 yards.

Rocky’s 372 yards rushing are the most by a Battlin’ Bears team during the past 14 years that records are available. They finished with a season-high 536 total yards in scoring the most points in a game since 2012.

Mason Melby added 90 yards and one touchdown on the ground for the Battlin’ Bears. Jade Olson ran 10 times for 56 yards and a score.

The defense held Northern to 255 yards of total offense and had three interceptions. The Lights only gained 101 yards on the ground, getting 32 on one play late in the fourth quarter. With three takeaways on defense, Rocky now has 20 takeaways this season.

Chase Bertelsen and Dallas Mack had five tackles apiece to lead the Battlin’ Bears. Dayton Cogdill and Ryder Rice each had one sack. Keenan Fagan recorded his Frontier leading fifth interception of the season. Terrance Williams added his fourth and Matt Kolb got his first.

Griff Amies converted all seven of his PAT attempts and hit a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Rocky will sit alone in third-place in the Frontier Conference standings with four games to play. The Battlin’ Bears are home on October 21 to host Carroll College. Kickoff from Herb Klindt Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. in the annual Paint the Bowl Pink game.