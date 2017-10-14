Concordia tops MSUB Women's Soccer on Senior Day

In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.

The Cavaliers remained undefeated in conference play in second place, improving to 10-2-1 overall and 7-0-1 in GNAC games with their seventh straight win. Kyra Radcliffe scored the game-winner in the 23rd minute, and Gabrielle Ewing and Ana Delgadillo added a goal each to supplement CU’s lead.

MSUB fell to 2-10-2 overall and 1-6-2 in conference play with its second loss in the last three games. “3-0 is a disappointing result, and giving up the second goal right before halftime was too much for us to overcome,” said MSUB head coach Stephen Cavallo. “Credit to Concordia, as they deserved to win today.”

With the ‘Cavs facing a steady wind of 20 miles-per-hour in the opening half, Radcliffe’s goal came on a shot by Ewing that was slowed up from the top of the box. Radcliffe gained goal-side position against her defender, and tucked a low shot past MSUB goalkeeper Erinn Harder into the right corner of the net.

CU came close to making it 2-0 after a near-perfect cross into the box by Alaina Edgerly from the right side of the field. Kayla Braunthal got a clean look off from 8 yards away, but Harder went down quickly to her right to smother the shot.

The ‘Cavs appeared to be heading into halftime with a 1-0 advantage, but with just 13 seconds left on the clock they doubled their tally. Maddie Misi played a solid cross into the box from the right wing, where Ewing was in position to knock home a goal of her own from eight yards away.

The ‘Jackets managed three shots in the opening half, with a strike by Courteney Shovlin being the only attempt in the game for MSUB that landed on target.

Less than three minutes into the second half, CU put the match away by capitalizing on a corner kick. Shovlin knocked the initial header shot by Ewing off the goal line, but Delgadillo was ready on the near post to head the carom into the back of the net for her first goal of the year.

It was the beginning of a 15-shot barrage the Cavaliers laid on the ‘Jackets with the wind at their backs over the final 45 minutes. Harder finished the match with 11 saves, and junior Lili Delgadillo made one save while playing the final 15 minutes in the net for MSUB.

CU goalkeeper Anna Miller recorded her fifth shutout of the season, and faced just five shots in the game.

Center backs Kalin Sandow and Amanda Hemmen were the lone MSUB players to log a full 90 minutes. The ‘Jacket back line was under constant pressure in the match, as CU won seven corner kicks while allowing just one.