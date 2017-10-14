Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo

The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
When Dave Gantt was hired as the Vice President for Athletics at the University of Providence in the summer of 2016, he and school president Dr. Anthony Aretz promised a paradigm of growth for the school and for Argo Athletics.
When Dave Gantt was hired as the Vice President for Athletics at the University of Providence in the summer of 2016, he and school president Dr. Anthony Aretz promised a paradigm of growth for the school and for Argo Athletics.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.
The Cougars struggled against the Bears on Friday, committing a season-high seven turnovers, five of which were interceptions. Quarterback Luke Falk came into the game throwing just two interceptions all season before Friday's game.
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
Check out tonight's high school football highlights and scores!
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.
The senior was tabbed to the All-Big Sky First Team following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after averaging 17.5 points per game. During her junior season.
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 points
The Vandals took 10 of a possible 11 first place votes in the coaches' poll, finishing with 117 points. Weber State was second in the voting with one first place vote and 103 points
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.
Last season, the Eagles stayed true to their fourth-place Preseason Coaches Poll prediction, as they racked up their third-consecutive 19-win season with a 19-14 overall record.
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.
Led by Big Sky Conference Player of the Year candidate Bogdan Bliznyuk, the Eagles feature a team with size throughout their lineup. Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players to the Eagle roster.
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.
The doors will open at 3 pm with season tickets available for pickup on the 63 Court in the Martin Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 2017-18 intro video will be unveiled at 4 pm.