Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo

The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team wrapped up its weekend at the Grand View Tournament with an upset of No. 1 Viterbo on Saturday afternoon. The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.

Rocky (17-8) capped their four matches this weekend with the 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 19-17 win to give Viterbo (23-1) their first loss of the season. The Battlin’ Bears overcame a 78-63 disadvantage in total kills to earn the upset.

Olivia L’Ami led four Rocky players in double figures with 18 kills on .182 hitting. The 18 kills are the most she has had in a match since posting 21 against San Diego Christian on September 1.

Hailey Copinga added 14 kills and 16 digs for her fourth double-double of the year. Tess Hellerud also had 14 kills with .444 hitting and Daniella Russell added 11 kills.

Rocky recorded 97 kills as a team and they were led by a career-high 34 from Holland Fergurson. Natalie Hilderman added 58 assists and 14 digs.

In the morning match, Rocky wasn’t able to get the offense going as they lost to William Woods 23-25, 21-25, 23-25. The Battlin’ Bears had just 34 kills in the loss and allowed William Woods (20-3) to total 41 kills.

L’Ami and Copinga led the offense with nine kills apiece in the loss. Copinga added 17 digs and two blocks in defeat.

The Battlin’ Bears turn their attention to Frontier Conference play next weekend as they are on the road for two matches. The first of those comes on Friday in Havre, Montana against Montana State-Northern.