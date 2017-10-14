Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo

Posted: Updated:

The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team wrapped up its weekend at the Grand View Tournament with an upset of No. 1 Viterbo on Saturday afternoon. The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.

Rocky (17-8) capped their four matches this weekend with the 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 19-17 win to give Viterbo (23-1) their first loss of the season. The Battlin’ Bears overcame a 78-63 disadvantage in total kills to earn the upset.

Olivia L’Ami led four Rocky players in double figures with 18 kills on .182 hitting. The 18 kills are the most she has had in a match since posting 21 against San Diego Christian on September 1.

Hailey Copinga added 14 kills and 16 digs for her fourth double-double of the year. Tess Hellerud also had 14 kills with .444 hitting and Daniella Russell added 11 kills.

Rocky recorded 97 kills as a team and they were led by a career-high 34 from Holland Fergurson. Natalie Hilderman added 58 assists and 14 digs.

In the morning match, Rocky wasn’t able to get the offense going as they lost to William Woods 23-25, 21-25, 23-25. The Battlin’ Bears had just 34 kills in the loss and allowed William Woods (20-3) to total 41 kills.

L’Ami and Copinga led the offense with nine kills apiece in the loss. Copinga added 17 digs and two blocks in defeat.

The Battlin’ Bears turn their attention to Frontier Conference play next weekend as they are on the road for two matches. The first of those comes on Friday in Havre, Montana against Montana State-Northern.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Battlin’ Bears Run to 52-3 Win at Northern

    Battlin’ Bears Run to 52-3 Win at Northern

    Saturday, October 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-10-14 23:50:19 GMT

    The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.

    The Rocky Mountain College football team ran for 372 yards as they won at Montana State University-Northern, 52-3, on Saturday afternoon at Blue Pony Stadium.

  • Concordia tops MSUB Women's Soccer on Senior Day

    Concordia tops MSUB Women's Soccer on Senior Day

    Saturday, October 14 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:49:54 GMT

    In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.

    In the final career home game for senior Jessica Spang, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Concordia University on a windy Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.

  • Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo

    Rocky Volleyball Upsets No. 1 Viterbo

    Saturday, October 14 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:41:06 GMT

    The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.

    The win came after the Battlin’ Bears fell to William Woods on three sets in the morning match.

    •   