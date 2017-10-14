Friday Night Blitz 10/13 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Friday Night Blitz 10/13

Arlee 52, Victor 6
    
Baker 25, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6
    
Belt 26, Centerville 0
    
Big Timber 58, Red Lodge 7
    
Billings Central 28, Lewistown (Fergus) 12
    
Billings Senior 35, Missoula Hellgate 8
    
Billings West 14, Missoula Sentinel 9
    
Bridger 49, Winnett-Grass Range 14
    
Browning 30, Polson 19
    
Butte Central 34, Stevensville 0
    
Chinook 14, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 12
    
Choteau 64, Fort Benton 20
    
Colstrip 40, Wolf Point 0
    
Columbia Falls 56, Whitefish 7
    
Dillon 34, Corvallis 14
    
Eureka 37, Deer Lodge 0
    
Fairfield 36, Conrad 0
    
Fairview 68, Plentywood 20
    
Flint Creek 46, Charlo 28
    
Florence 34, Thompson Falls 14
    
Glendive 28, Belgrade 21
    
Great Falls 28, Butte 7
    
Hamilton 40, Frenchtown 21
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Harlowton 14
    
Huntley Project 27, Shepherd 9
    
Joliet 32, Park City 27
    
Jordan 39, Terry 34
    
Kalispell Flathead 21, Great Falls Russell 13
    
Kalispell Glacier 30, Helena Capital 27
    
Laurel 34, Hardin 0
    
Livingston 22, Havre 14
    
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 50, Harlem 8
    
Manhattan 61, Three Forks 14
    
Miles City 28, Sidney 0
    
Missoula Big Sky 36, Bozeman 31
    
Missoula Loyola 30, Bigfork 14
    
Mon-Dak 57, Wibaux 29
    
Noxon def. St. Regis, forfeit
    
Plains 22, Twin Bridges 14
    
Power-Dutton-Brady 58, Heart Butte 19
    
Richey-Lambert 48, Savage 26
    
Ronan 12, Libby 8
    
Roundup def. Poplar, forfeit
    
Scobey-Opheim 64, Broadus 38
    
Shelby 50, Cut Bank 6
    
Sheridan 63, Lincoln 38
    
Shields Valley 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 26
    
Townsend 14, Jefferson (Boulder) 7
    
White Sulphur Springs 84, Lima 18
    
Whitehall 26, Columbus 6
    