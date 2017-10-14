Proper CPR training can help save lives

Knowing how to properly perform the hemlich maneuveur and CPR could mean the difference in saving someone's life. From EMS training to emergency management planning, Jason Mahoney, an emergency preparedness coordinator from Saint Vincent's Healthcare has more than a decade of experience in his field.
If the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupts, we might not get much of a warning.
Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Nearly two weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts. Las Vegas police are expected to release new information about the case today.
9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.
