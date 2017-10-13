How to protect animals during the holiday season - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

How to protect animals during the holiday season

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

With Halloween the start of the holiday season we humans need to be aware of our decorations and their effects on animals.

Many of us love to decorate our houses and put out candy, especially for Halloween. Any food left out encourages animals to approach your house and cause some issues for the animal. 

Animals can eat any food left out and get sick or get stuck in our holiday decorations. ZooMontana Director, Jeff Ewelt, says the best thing to do is keep decorations on your porch and keep candy inside if possible. 

If you notice an animal in distress though Ewelt says don't approach it but to call the Zoo or local authorities to help the animal. 

The holidays are a fun season but we must remember to be cautious for the safety of nature. 

