ZooMontana Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kick off October 13th

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
The Sleepy Hollow Wagon rides kicked off October 13th at 6 pm at ZooMontana.

There are two horse-drawn wagons taking guests through spooky sites while telling the tale of Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman.

The haunted hay rides will continue every Friday and Saturday until Halloween as well as the entire week leading up to Halloween. The rides will start at 6 pm each night and go until 10 pm.

The rides are family friendly and cost 15 dollars per person. Children 3 years old and under are free every night.  

Director of ZooMontana, Jeff Ewelt, says reservations are recommended but not required for the rides.  

     

