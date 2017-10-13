Haunted Ghost Tour at Yellowstone Art Museum

Billings is full of history so have you ever wondered if any buildings in town are haunted?

The Yellowstone Art Museum might be thanks to its history as a county jail. Go Unite planned a haunted tour tonight for about 50 people on Friday, October 13th.

Formally a jail in the 19th century, the Yellowstone Art Museum still has some long-term criminals hanging around.

The tour takes you behind the scenes to visit the locations of the prisoners and learn about the different ghosts. The guides take the tour down to the basement for one time only where museum employees have had several ghost encounters.

The haunted tour is expected to take an hour and starts at 7 on October 20th or the 27th. You'll want to call Yellowstone Art Museum to make reservations for the tour. The tours are free for members and high 5 pass holders or included in your daily admission.

October 13th event was hosted by Go Unite which is a social group that was started in February of last year. Founder Randi Barber was looking for a fun event and way to highlight the art museum's history.

Barber said, "I reached out to Yellowstone Art Museum because I knew it was the old county jail I believe it's on a certified haunted list so it'd be a great way to showcase the art museum in a different way and hopefully get a lot more people through their door and add a spooky element as well. In all of our events, we do an activity a full dinner and two drink tickets per person."

To learn more about Go Unite you can head over to their website www.gounitenow.com