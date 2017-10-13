Self-sustaining house 1-year later

You may remember a story we did last year on a self-sustainable house in Billings.

It's been exactly one year since the Hafer's moved into their home. Hafer said they started moving in last July but it took them until October of last year to get fully settled. KULR8's Melissa Scavelli caught up with Randy Hafer to discuss how the different components are working.

Hafer said they're definitely still working out some issues but everything has been going as planned. They've changed up the windmill to generate more power with lower wind speeds.

Hafer says they are also working on getting their garden room up and running to be able to grow their own food.

The next thing the Hafer's want to do is completely get rid of the small amount of trash they currently accumulate.

Hafer and his wife make decisions about their house together but for him, he says " this isn't about this man cave thing it's about this is a whole way of living can this make sense can this work. Can this work for men and women, can it work for families, can it work for anybody. That's important to me I don't want this to just be something that I want to do once because I think it's cool and I don't care. For me, it's all about really trying to change the way we live on this planet."

Randy Hafer and his company, High Plains Architects, are currently working on two other sustainable homes in Montana and Wyoming.