In NY town, parents may do time if their child does crime

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) - A city in New York has a new law that lets authorities send parents of bullies to jail for up to 15 days and fine them up to $250.



The North Tonawanda City Council voted unanimously Oct. 3 to amend an existing law to add bullying, harassment and underage drinking to existing curfew violations parents already could be held accountable for. Lawmakers also removed a provision that prevented anything more than a warning for a first offense, meaning parents can face a fine or jail right away.



A community coalition pushed for the change after being told there was little police could do to stop the bad behavior of a dozen or so teenagers.



North Tonawanda's law was modeled after one adopted by a handful of towns in Wisconsin.