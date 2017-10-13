Turkeys gone wild: resurgent turkeys clash with human neighbors

BOSTON (AP) - Wild turkeys are increasingly clashing with humans as they spread into urban areas.

New England's turkey population has rebounded after being wiped out in the 1800s, but some residents now complain that the birds destroy gardens, damage cars and even attack people.

An Associated Press review of public records finds that complaints about wild turkeys have surged in Boston and many of its suburbs in recent years.

In at least five cases, turkeys became so aggressive that police said they had to shoot them as a matter of public safety.

Towns with similar problems in other states have banned residents from feeding turkeys, but the idea hasn't spread to the Boston area yet.

While some residents say the birds are a menace, others say they enjoy their presence.