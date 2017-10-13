State Fire Marshal: Fire at old Big Timber high school "human caused"

The investigation into the fire at the old Big Timber high school is ongoing after the state fire marshal determined the fire was "human-caused."

According to a press release from the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, the fire marshal found the point where the fire started, but didn't find any accelerants or evidence of accelerants.

After the fire on October 6, the State Fire Marshal had to wait to enter the building because of its instability. Construction companies demolished the southwest corner of the school in order to complete the investigation.

If you have any information call the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office at 932-5143. To remain anonymous call the Crime Tip Hotline at 932-3025.