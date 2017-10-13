New executive health order impacts private practices

President trump's new executive health order promises to allow insurance companies to branch across state lines, expanding health care choice and competition.

A White House representative says the labor department will review how to make it easier for smaller businesses.

President Trump predicts "millions and millions of people" will benefit from his executive order to make lower premium plans more widely available.

The changes could take months or even longer, leaving the medical community in limbo as far as what's next for their practice and patients.

Dr. Brad Fuller from Fuller Family Medicine opened up his own practice six years ago, and he's hoping the availability of more insurance companies will mean more competition, which could result in lower costs.

Although, these changes won't go into effect until next year, Dr. Fuller's main concern is coverage for preexisting conditions.

"I hope the preventive measures are still covered. I hope copay's are more easy on the patients because like i say in our business here, more people have been unable to pay their office visits here, so most people have gone to collections." Dr. Fuller said.

One step Dr. Fuller and his practice are discussing are what kinds of affordable insurance plans are available to small businesses like theirs, that would provide similar coverage offered to larger corporations.

"If people don't have insurances, we deduct up to fifty percent of their office visits and we just try to help them get through whatever they need

to get through, we don't want to bankrupt them by any means," he adds. "Patients can't afford these huge premiums or deductibles. Yeah, they can say they got them but is it really useful? No, they can't afford it."

"We don't want any insurance company cherry picking the healthy people on the other hand we don't want just age discrimination because somebody is a certain age and they have to pay a higher premium, so right now I don't think there's a right or wrong answer. Dr. Fuller said, "I think there's different answers. Unfortunately, it's not that easy and it's very complicated."

President Trump is ending cost-sharing subsidies that helped some lower income americans purchase health insurance in the marketplace.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester responded on the Trump Administration's decision to raise health insurance rates saying in part, "This decision will spike health insurance costs that are already way too high. This deliberate sabotage forces Montanans to spend even more of their money on health care, draining their already strained bank accounts."