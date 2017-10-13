Helena Wins Fifth Straight Game Over Skyview

It was an unexpected start on a Thursday night game at Daylis Stadium. The Helena Bengals came in with only one loss, while the Skyview Falcons entered with only two wins. Sounds like a recipe for an early blowout, right? Wrong. To start the game, neither defense looked particularly stout, with Skyview opening a 14-7 lead over the Bengals in the first half. That apparently woke up the Bengals, who scored 21 unanswered, before Skyview scored a hail mary touchdown throw to make it 27-21 Helena at the half. That was where things came to a close for the Falcons offensively, however, as Helena outscored Skyview 28-0 in the second half to move to 6-1 on the season.