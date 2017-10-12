Billings YMCA receives $8,000 from Heart and Sole Run - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings YMCA receives $8,000 from Heart and Sole Run

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
The Billings YMCA can now make some upgrades to their indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Thanks to the Billings community that participated in the 2017 Heart and Sole run the YMCA now has 8,000 dollars to play with.

Thursday, October 12th, YMCA Billings CEO Kim Kaiser happily accepted the $8,000 raised from this year's Heart and Sole run.

The annual Heart and Sole run is held every Father's Day and benefits the YMCA.

Kaiser says the kids are looking forward to the new improvements that will be made to their indoor and outdoor playgrounds. With 30,000 Billings residents using the YMCA facilities, Kaiser says everyone will be able to enjoy the new playgrounds.

Kaiser says" 8,000 dollars goes a long way for us and all those kiddos. Our after school program is a remarkable program. The kids get swim lessons as part of the program. We've received grants from Phillip's 66 to help improve our STEM. So encouraging those kids...obviously they do activities when they come in here and exercise but we incorporate 11 different components into our after school programming.  That's just one of our programs that we have here. It's just pretty amazing the impact, the footprint we have just within the community with the amount of lives that we're able to impact and be apart of."

Kaiser thanks the community for their support and reminds everyone to sign up for next year's Heart and Sole run.

